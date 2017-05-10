Very Little Blood Found In Body Murder Victim's Body

The state rested its murder case against Maurice Francis Wednesday afternoon after a medical examiner testified that victim Tashima Reddick bled to death as a result of numerous sharp cuts inflicted on her body. The 29-year-old Hartford woman was naked and dead in the bathtub of her apartment at 47 Berkeley Drive when Francis, 37, called 911 the night of Nov. 1, 2008.

