U.S. Education Secretary Uses Former East Hartford Student's Story Of ...

The U.S education secretary used a former East Hartford student's experience to spotlight the failure of public education, prompting an invitation on Thursday from School Superintendent Nathan Quesnel. In comments to a House subcommittee on President Donald Trump's proposed budget , Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke of a recent meeting with a former East Hartford student, who described local schools as "nothing more than adult daycare... a dangerous adult daycare."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.