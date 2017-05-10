Twin Of Hartford Teen Paralyzed By Gu...

Twin Of Hartford Teen Paralyzed By Gunfire Sentenced In Shooting Of His Own

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

After her son Leon Kelley, 16, appeared in Superior Court in Hartford for his sentencing in a gun case, Debra Martin spoke to us about the collective situation with her sons Deon and Leon. After her son Leon Kelley, 16, appeared in Superior Court in Hartford for his sentencing in a gun case, Debra Martin spoke to us about the collective situation with her sons Deon and Leon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Aquarius-WY 1,529,787
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 29 min Susanm 314,195
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... 10 hr BPT 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Wed ShaBOO 161
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) Wed bruh 14
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC