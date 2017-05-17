Trippy Migos At Foxwoods
Trippy, trap-inflected Atlanta hip-hop is ascendant in Connecticut this week. After joining Future's bill in Hartford, his fellow ATL stars Migos will hit the casino at Foxwoods the very next night.
