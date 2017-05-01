Today in Stamford history: May 1
Jasmine, foreground, and Taffy behind her, nose around Cove Island Park in Stamford on April 3, 2002 The Dalmatians, who belonged to Bill and Lorna Fitzgerald, were enjoying a blustery spring day at the beach before the rain came. less Jasmine, foreground, and Taffy behind her, nose around Cove Island Park in Stamford on April 3, 2002 The Dalmatians, who belonged to Bill and Lorna Fitzgerald, were enjoying a blustery spring day at the beach ... more Months after a proposed lingerie and adult products shop riled neighboring property owners, a downtown business association is pushing new zoning regulations for "adult establishments," such as bookstores, theaters and clubs.
