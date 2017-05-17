Third Show Added for Harry Potter Concert in Hartford
Music from one of the most popular film series in history will be coming to Hartford in November and ticket sales have been so popular that a third show was added. The Hartford Symphony Orchestra will perform the score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.
