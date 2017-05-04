the Legends Live on! to Bring Michael Allman, Claudette King and More to West Hartford

The Autorino Center for the Arts at the University of Saint Joseph and Black Eyed Sally's present "The Legends Live On!" featuring Michael Allman, Claudette King, Sheila Raye Charles, and Jeff Pitchell on Saturday, May 27, 2017 in the Hoffman Auditorium, located on the University's main campus at 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, Conn. The show begins at 8:00 p.m., box office opens at 7:00 p.m. and doors will open at 7:00 p.m. This dynamic show features music tied together by the bloodlines of legends.

