The German School of Connecticut invites to "Hans im Gl ck" theater...
German School of Connecticut invites to "Hans im GlA1 4ck" theater for children presented by the Galli Theater from New York City STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- German School of Connecticut invites to "Hans im GlA1 4ck" theater for children presented by the Galli Theater from New York City The Stamford campus is inviting to a free Theater production in German this Saturday, May 20th from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 pm at the Rippowam Middle School located at 381 High Ridge Road in Stamford, CT. This event is open to the public and free of charge.
