Testimony Begins In Retrial Of Hartford Murder Case
Maurice Francis, convicted once of murdering Tashima Reddick and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime, watched Monday as his retrial got underway in Superior Court. Three years after his February 2012 conviction in the Nov. 1, 2008, murder of Reddick, the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial after finding the trial judge made a mistake when she allowed Francis' lawyers to temporarily withdraw from representing him.
