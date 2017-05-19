Suspect In Hartford Standoff Arrested...

Suspect In Hartford Standoff Arrested, Police Say

A man who threw bloody knives - and a microwave oven - at police during a standoff Tuesday night in Hartford has been arrested. William Blanch, 52, was charged with third-degree assault of a victim over 60 and interfering with an emergency call Thursday afternoon, police said.

