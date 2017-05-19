Suspect In Hartford Standoff Arrested, Police Say
A man who threw bloody knives - and a microwave oven - at police during a standoff Tuesday night in Hartford has been arrested. William Blanch, 52, was charged with third-degree assault of a victim over 60 and interfering with an emergency call Thursday afternoon, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,533,395
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,264
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC