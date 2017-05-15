Strong Wind, More Rain, Coming Monday...

Strong Wind, More Rain, Coming Monday Morning, Weather Service Says

Winds from the northwest will quickly increase and continue into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said in an alert about 3:20 a.m. The Taunton, Mass.-based service said Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties will be affected. That includes the city of Hartford and the towns of Windsor Locks, Vernon and Willimantic.

