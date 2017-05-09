State Pledges $1 Million To Hartford'...

State Pledges $1 Million To Hartford's Bowles Park Redevelopment

Tuesday Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority has approved $1 million in federal tax credits to further boost the redevelopment of the Chester Bowles Park public housing complex. The credits will help furnish 43 new housing units at the site, split among low-income, market-rate, and middle income renters, according to the CHFA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

