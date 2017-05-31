South Windsor Police: Getaway Car Fou...

South Windsor Police: Getaway Car Found After Store Break-in

South Windsor police said they are a step closer to solving a "smash-and-grab" break-in at a gas station convenience store after Hartford officers found the getaway car. Officers found the mid-90s Honda in the capital city Tuesday and seized it.

