Some sun on Mother's Day, then watch for warm-up
Mother's Day will be an improvement over the last few days, with a 20 percent chance of showers earlier in the day and then partly sunny, with a high of 70 that will feel balmy after the chilly weekend. It will also be breezy, with winds of 6-15 mph, and gusts up to 21 mph.
