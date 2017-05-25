'Simply Splendid' Exhibit At Wadswort...

'Simply Splendid' Exhibit At Wadsworth Atheneum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

In 1778, Connecticut Gov. John Trumbull and his wife, Faith, sat for a formal portrait by his son, painter John Trumbull. In the painting, he wears a deep blue banyan, a loose-fitting, Asian-inspired damask dressing gown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Canuk 1,535,519
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... 2 hr Gremlin 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 314,351
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Army Vet 21,044
News Corruption in Connecticut politics (Jun '13) Wed AIPAC mohels 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,288
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 19 Spotted Girl 95
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC