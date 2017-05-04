Silent 'The General' At Real Art Ways
On Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m., the venue will show "The General," Buster Keaton's 1926 comedy about a Civil War soldier and his beloved train. Cellist Gideon Freudmann will provide a live original score.
