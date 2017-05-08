Sen. McCRORY Welcomes Investment in A...

Sen. McCRORY Welcomes Investment in Albany Ave Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inquiring News

State Senator Doug McCrory joined state and local leaders today at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue to announce the mid-June start of a $30 million state investment in renovating Albany Avenue's traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and economic health. Sen. McCrory was joined at the announcement by Governor Dannel P. Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter , Hartford Common Council President Thomas J. Clarke II, and Councilwoman rJo Winch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inquiring News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,527,630
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 314,171
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) May 3 Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 21
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC