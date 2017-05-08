Sen. McCRORY Welcomes Investment in Albany Ave Neighborhood

State Senator Doug McCrory joined state and local leaders today at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue to announce the mid-June start of a $30 million state investment in renovating Albany Avenue's traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and economic health. Sen. McCrory was joined at the announcement by Governor Dannel P. Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter , Hartford Common Council President Thomas J. Clarke II, and Councilwoman rJo Winch.

