Radiohead Fan Makes Pilgrimage To Hilton Hartford

One of the oddest recent instances of fan web sleuthing was the Reddit-borne discovery that the highway on the cover of Radiohead's OK Computer is the intersection of I-84 and I-91 in Hartford, Connecticut , as viewed from the Hilton Hartford. The person who discovered this also theorized that the band snapped a photo of the intersection while visiting Hartford on one of their last tour stops supporting The Bends before they went back to the UK to record OKC .

