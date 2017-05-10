Rabbi accused of raping student order...

Rabbi accused of raping student ordered to testify at trial

In this June 11, 2007 file photo, Rabbi Daniel Greer speaks at the Yeshiva of New Haven in New Haven, Conn. The rabbi, accused of repeatedly raping and molesting a teenage boy, has been ordered to testify at a civil trial in Federal court in Hartford, after invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition.

