Queer Prom A Safe Alternative For LGBT Teens

Prom organizers Linda Estabrook and Bill Petrosky talk about the 23rd annual Queer Prom to be held May 26 in West Hartford for ages 13 to 18. Prom organizers Linda Estabrook and Bill Petrosky talk about the 23rd annual Queer Prom to be held May 26 in West Hartford for ages 13 to 18. Hartford's Queer Prom was founded in the mid-'90s to let LGBT teens have a romantic prom date with their partner in a welcoming environment. Today same-sex couples are becoming more accepted at mainstream high-school proms.

