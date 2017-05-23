Queer Prom A Safe Alternative For LGB...

Queer Prom A Safe Alternative For LGBT Teens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Prom organizers Linda Estabrook and Bill Petrosky talk about the 23rd annual Queer Prom to be held May 26 in West Hartford for ages 13 to 18. Prom organizers Linda Estabrook and Bill Petrosky talk about the 23rd annual Queer Prom to be held May 26 in West Hartford for ages 13 to 18. Hartford's Queer Prom was founded in the mid-'90s to let LGBT teens have a romantic prom date with their partner in a welcoming environment. Today same-sex couples are becoming more accepted at mainstream high-school proms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min JCPete 1,534,713
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,288
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr ThomasA 314,308
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Mon Gavone 7
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 19 Spotted Girl 95
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC