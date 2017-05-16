'Pratt Street Patio' Closes Downtown Hartford Street to Cars
Foot traffic, that is. A boost that can be directly attributed to a decrease in the other kind of traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Gaggy
|1,532,084
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|SharkHunter
|325
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|May 12
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 12
|Suezanne
|94
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC