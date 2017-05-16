'Pratt Street Patio' Closes Downtown ...

'Pratt Street Patio' Closes Downtown Hartford Street to Cars

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Foot traffic, that is. A boost that can be directly attributed to a decrease in the other kind of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Gaggy 1,532,084
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Toms river nj 21,029
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 15 hr SharkHunter 325
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon silly rabbit 314,248
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... May 12 America Gentleman... 3
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 12 Suezanne 94
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC