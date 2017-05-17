Police Investigate Wednesday Morning Shooting In Hartford
Angel Mangual, 36, of Talcott Street in New Britain, was shot once in the left arm and chest and is expected to survive, they said. Officers were called to the intersection about 12:38 a.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired there.
