Police Chief Issues Warning to West Hartford Restaurant and Bar After Several Complaints
Continuing problems at a West Hartford bar prompt the police chief to write a letter outlining more complaints and new consequences. After receiving nine new complaints over the weekend, West Hartford Police Chief Tracey Gove has sent a new warning to the Los Imperios Restaurant and Bar on Farmington Avenue to address issues or pay for police details in the future.
