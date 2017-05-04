Police Chief Issues Warning to West H...

Police Chief Issues Warning to West Hartford Restaurant and Bar After Several Complaints

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Continuing problems at a West Hartford bar prompt the police chief to write a letter outlining more complaints and new consequences. After receiving nine new complaints over the weekend, West Hartford Police Chief Tracey Gove has sent a new warning to the Los Imperios Restaurant and Bar on Farmington Avenue to address issues or pay for police details in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Realtime 1,526,059
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 min ThomasA 314,082
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 15 hr MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) Wed Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) Wed Ashton 21
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC