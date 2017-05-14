Playhouse on Park Young Audience Seri...

Playhouse on Park Young Audience Series Presents Dr. Seuss' the Cat in the Hat

The beloved children's classic Dr. Seuss ' The Cat In The Hat comes to life on stage at Playhouse on Park from June 3-11! Tickets are on sale now. Dr. Seuss ' The Cat In The Hat is part of the Young Audience Series at Playhouse on Park, sponsored by the Miracle League of CT.

