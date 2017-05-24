Plainfield Police: Hartford Man Hid Drugs In Mouth, Buttocks
A Hartford man who police said tried to hide drugs in his mouth and butt during a traffic stop faces charges, police said. Roland McCrary, 49, of Asylum Avenue was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and interfering with police.
