Plainfield Police: Hartford Man Hid Drugs In Mouth, Buttocks

A Hartford man who police said tried to hide drugs in his mouth and butt during a traffic stop faces charges, police said. Roland McCrary, 49, of Asylum Avenue was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and interfering with police.

