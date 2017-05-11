Obamacare collapse continues as major insurer Aetna dumps ALL...
Following lie after lie, the government-run healthcare fiasco known as Obamacare continues to unravel and collapse, leaving tens of millions of Americans paying obscene prices for unusable 'coverage' - that is, when they can get it at all. One of the biggest lies of all used by former President Obama and the Democratic Party is that the Affordable Care Act would provide a myriad of choices of insurance coverage, an alleged aspect of the plan that would lead to more competition and lower prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Realtime
|1,530,420
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 min
|Choicerocks
|314,205
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Suezanne
|94
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|May 10
|bruh
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC