Obamacare collapse continues as major insurer Aetna dumps ALL...

Following lie after lie, the government-run healthcare fiasco known as Obamacare continues to unravel and collapse, leaving tens of millions of Americans paying obscene prices for unusable 'coverage' - that is, when they can get it at all. One of the biggest lies of all used by former President Obama and the Democratic Party is that the Affordable Care Act would provide a myriad of choices of insurance coverage, an alleged aspect of the plan that would lead to more competition and lower prices.

