Not All Phone Chargers are Created Equally

The cause of a fire that left a West Hartford home damaged on Valentine's Day is "undetermined", but the town's fire marshal believes it may have to do with the compatibility between a cell phone and the charger it was plugged into. In the aftermath of Lillia Brown's home catching on fire, she told NBC Connecticut she's just happy to be alive.

