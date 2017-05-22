Not All Phone Chargers are Created Equally
The cause of a fire that left a West Hartford home damaged on Valentine's Day is "undetermined", but the town's fire marshal believes it may have to do with the compatibility between a cell phone and the charger it was plugged into. In the aftermath of Lillia Brown's home catching on fire, she told NBC Connecticut she's just happy to be alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|Early to bed
|1,534,363
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|314,304
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|9 hr
|Gavone
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 20
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC