New State Rep. Joshua Hall Begins Serving
He was sworn in last Friday by Deputy Secretary of the State, Scott D. Bates, after winning the special election for the seat that now Senator Doug McCrory left open when he stepped down to run for the senate seat. Representative Hall has been appointed by the Speaker of the House to serve on the Executive & Legislative Nominations, Labor & Public Employees and Planning and Development Committees.
