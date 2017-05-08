New State Rep. Joshua Hall Begins Ser...

New State Rep. Joshua Hall Begins Serving

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inquiring News

He was sworn in last Friday by Deputy Secretary of the State, Scott D. Bates, after winning the special election for the seat that now Senator Doug McCrory left open when he stepped down to run for the senate seat. Representative Hall has been appointed by the Speaker of the House to serve on the Executive & Legislative Nominations, Labor & Public Employees and Planning and Development Committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inquiring News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Grey Ghost 1,527,621
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 27 min John-K 314,171
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) May 3 Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 21
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC