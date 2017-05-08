New grocery delivery program targets business travelers
Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham is partnering with Peapod and Instacart on a new grocery delivery pilot. Targeting the many travelers who are eager to keep a few "staples" in their hotel room, but struggle to hunt down the closest grocery store in an unfamiliar city, Hawthorn Suites is piloting a program that delivers groceries directly to guests' doors.
