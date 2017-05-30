New gay-themed features, docs debut a...

New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford film fest

There are 9 comments on the Darien News-Review story from Friday May 26, titled New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford film fest.

More than a dozen new features and documentaries will be screened at the 30th annual Connecticut LGBT Film Festival, aka Out Film CT. The opening night attraction is the German drama, "Center of My World."

Tuck

Mountain View, CA

#1 Friday May 26
I'll pass thanks.

Judged:

3

3

2

Rainbow Super Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 Friday May 26
Tuck wrote:
I'll pass thanks.
Its been one hour now
.
Are you still here?

Judged:

2

2

1

Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#3 Friday May 26
Rainbow Super Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
Its been one hour now
Are you still here?
With a lead photo like that he needs a cigarette and a break afterward before starting up again. He's not a teenaged, homophobic closet case anymore, you know.

Judged:

2

2

1

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 Saturday May 27
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
<quoted text>

With a lead photo like that he needs a cigarette and a break afterward before starting up again. He's not a teenaged, homophobic closet case anymore, you know.
PP Peeker, you're so witty. Next thing you know you'll be calling everyone a closet case.

Judged:

1

1

1

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#6 Sunday May 28
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
<quoted text>

Very few people today are closet cases, let along homophobc closet cases. You're special.

Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
PP Peeker, keep that message out there. It serves as a warning to the unexpected.

"I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers."

Providing proof of your fetish reinforces the warning.

Judged:

1

1

1

Uranus

Tempe, AZ

#7 Sunday May 28
I just got home from the hospital so far so good Friday nighht is a blurr.

Typical friday nite gettn drunk at the bowling alley picking up hot chicks , apparently i drank to much
hooch and passed out the next thing i rememberb i woke up in the ER naked with a bowling pin stuck in my anal cavity huh how it got there i dont no.

Im keeping the bowling pin !!

Judged:

1

1

1

Boob Power

Alpharetta, GA

#8 Sunday May 28
Uranus wrote:
I just got home from the hospital so far so good Friday nighht is a blurr.

Typical friday nite gettn drunk at the bowling alley picking up hot chicks , apparently i drank to much
hooch and passed out the next thing i rememberb i woke up in the ER naked with a bowling pin stuck in my anal cavity huh how it got there i dont no.

Im keeping the bowling pin !!
Does the hot chick have any more bowling pins?
.
Or was that her last one?
Calling It True

Manchester, CT

#9 Monday May 29
I like my fruit at the farmer's markets.
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Monday May 29
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
PP Peeker, you're so witty. Next thing you know you'll be calling everyone a closet case.
Most heterosexuals are pretty secure in their heterosexuality. It's the ones who spend 40 hours a week railing against homosexuals while dreaming up fantasies of urinating on men in public places who fall into the homophobic closet case category.

In other words, far from "everyone." We can start with "you" and work outwards from that sludge pit.

Judged:

1

