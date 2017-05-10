New American Writers Museum narrates Great American Story

The American Writers Museum, seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How do you narrate the centuries-long history of American language within the confines of 11,000 square feet? Homes and institutions throughout the country are dedicated to individual authors, whether the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, or the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, California. But the Chicago museum, which opens Tuesday, is the first to attempt a comprehensive portrait.

