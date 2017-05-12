National Championships Explore Fictio...

National Championships Explore Fictional Murder Set In Hartford

20 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The first rounds of the National High School Mock Trial Championship took place Friday morning in several Hartford courtrooms. Trumbull High School competed against Strom Thurmond High School from South Carolina in a fictional, grisly homicide case that is centered in Hartford.

