'My Entire High School Sinking Into T...

'My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea' At Real Art Ways

Yesterday

"My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea" was directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw and features the voices of Jason Schwartzmann, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon "My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea" was directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw and features the voices of Jason Schwartzmann, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon "My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea" tells the story about an earthquake that causes a school to drift into the sea, where it begins to sink, and the teachers and students who try to save themselves. The film was directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw and it features the voices of Jason Schwartzmann, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.

