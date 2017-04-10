Moe's Opens West Hartford Location on Cinco de Mayo

The restaurant will celebrate opening day with $5 burritos, free Tshirts, and the chance for two guests to win free burritos for a year! Guests can enter into the raffle by filling out an entry form at the West Hartford location on opening day, where they have the chance to win one free burrito per week for a year. Three things Moe's newbies should know are: the crew will say, 'Welcome to Moe's!' when you walk in the door , the most popular burrito is lovingly called the Homewrecker, and Moe's Famous Queso is famous for a reason, according to a news release from Moe's.

