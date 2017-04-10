Moe's Opens West Hartford Location on Cinco de Mayo
The restaurant will celebrate opening day with $5 burritos, free Tshirts, and the chance for two guests to win free burritos for a year! Guests can enter into the raffle by filling out an entry form at the West Hartford location on opening day, where they have the chance to win one free burrito per week for a year. Three things Moe's newbies should know are: the crew will say, 'Welcome to Moe's!' when you walk in the door , the most popular burrito is lovingly called the Homewrecker, and Moe's Famous Queso is famous for a reason, according to a news release from Moe's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|attkissonlawfirm
|20,990
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|1,524,709
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|314,039
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC