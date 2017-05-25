Memorial Day Weekend Sales; Spring Festival At Comstock Ferre

Save 50 percent on most clothing, shoes, accessories at Savers stores from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 29. savers.com . Lime Rock Park in Lakeville hosts The Royals' Garage Sunday Car Show on Sunday, May 28, featuring muscle cars, import/tuners, street rods, motorcycles, classic cars, antiques, race cars, trucks, and even some homemade contraptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.