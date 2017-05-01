Mass. Residents Arrested for Riding ATV's, Dirt Bikes in Hartford
Over the last two weekends, police have arrested a total of four people who came from Massachusetts and brought their ATV's or dirt bikes to ride them in Hartford, which is illegal to do on city roadways. "It is illegal both under state law and by local ordinance to ride these quads, these ATV's on our city streets and our cops are going to be very, very serious about enforcing that law," Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|34 min
|R Trower
|1,524,703
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|314,039
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC