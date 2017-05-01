Mass. Residents Arrested for Riding A...

Mass. Residents Arrested for Riding ATV's, Dirt Bikes in Hartford

1 hr ago

Over the last two weekends, police have arrested a total of four people who came from Massachusetts and brought their ATV's or dirt bikes to ride them in Hartford, which is illegal to do on city roadways. "It is illegal both under state law and by local ordinance to ride these quads, these ATV's on our city streets and our cops are going to be very, very serious about enforcing that law," Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin said.

