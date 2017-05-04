Man granted 30-day reprieve from depo...

Man granted 30-day reprieve from deportation to Guatemala

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo, Luis Barrios poses for a photo in Hartford, Conn. Barrios, an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala, was granted a 30-day reprieve on Wednesday hours before he was to be put on a plane to Central America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 40 min Cheech the Conser... 1,525,820
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 1 hr MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) Wed Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed ThomasA 314,048
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) Wed Ashton 21
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC