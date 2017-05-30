Man Charged With Shooting Cousin In Face Over Missing Maxima
A Hartford man suffered a gunshot wound to the face after getting into a dispute over a missing car with his cousin, according to an arrest warrant. Dallas Bailey, 36, was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and possessing a pistol without a permit.
