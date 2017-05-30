Man Charged With Shooting Cousin In F...

Man Charged With Shooting Cousin In Face Over Missing Maxima

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A Hartford man suffered a gunshot wound to the face after getting into a dispute over a missing car with his cousin, according to an arrest warrant. Dallas Bailey, 36, was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and possessing a pistol without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min John-K 314,380
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Julia 1,537,056
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 30 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,632
News New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford... 20 hr Christsharia sLaw 9
News U.S. Education Secretary Uses Former East Hartf... Mon calling you out 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Police Deny Foul Play -- Courant.com (Jul '07) May 26 Anonymous 23
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,397,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC