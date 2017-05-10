Malloy Nominates 13 To Superior Court

Malloy Nominates 13 To Superior Court

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced the nominations of 13 attorneys to fill some of the 40 vacancies in Superior Court. He will make an additional four nominations in the coming days, but won't be filling all the vacancies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min susanm 1,529,248
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr new jersey 21,021
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 314,189
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 18 hr ShaBOO 161
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) Wed bruh 14
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC