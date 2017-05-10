Malloy Nominates 13 To Superior Court
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced the nominations of 13 attorneys to fill some of the 40 vacancies in Superior Court. He will make an additional four nominations in the coming days, but won't be filling all the vacancies.
