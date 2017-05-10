Malloy confidants spar over competing...

Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects

There are 2 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Thursday, titled Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

Gov. Dan Malloy's then Senior Advisor Roy Occhiogrosso at the state Capitol in Hartford in 2011. Occhiogrosso and former Malloy spokesman Andrew Doba are on opposite sides of the legislative and legal battle for a third casino planned for north of Hartford.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

572

Stamford, CT

#1 Thursday
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BPT

Stratford, CT

#2 Yesterday
America Gentleman Sam wrote:
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
I remember Sam.....but wasn't that the time ganim gave trump a $200,000 consultation fee...and nothing...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min VetnorsGate 1,530,371
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 2 hr Suezanne 94
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 314,196
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) May 10 bruh 14
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC