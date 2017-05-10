Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects
There are 2 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Thursday, titled Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
Gov. Dan Malloy's then Senior Advisor Roy Occhiogrosso at the state Capitol in Hartford in 2011. Occhiogrosso and former Malloy spokesman Andrew Doba are on opposite sides of the legislative and legal battle for a third casino planned for north of Hartford.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
|
Since: Dec 15
572
|
#1 Thursday
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
|
#2 Yesterday
I remember Sam.....but wasn't that the time ganim gave trump a $200,000 consultation fee...and nothing...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,530,371
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|Suezanne
|94
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,196
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|May 10
|bruh
|14
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC