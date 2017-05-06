Malloy appoints consumer protection chief, consumer counsel
The Democrat last week appointed Michelle Seagull to become the new commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection . The Glastonbury woman has served as deputy commissioner of the agency since 2011.
