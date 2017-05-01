Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: Vital Redesign Will Change Hartford Schools, Bring Consolidation
The Hartford school district is facing a $23 million shortfall in the coming year. In order to close the gap, Hartford's superintendent is recommending cutting more than 80 jobs.
