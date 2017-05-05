Legislators Oppose Plan to Cut Trees ...

Legislators Oppose Plan to Cut Trees Near Brainard Airport

Lawmakers from Hartford and Wethersfield are denouncing a plan to trim 30 acres of trees on the banks of the Connecticut River, a move meant to enhance visibility for pilots at Brainard Airport. Sen. John Fonfara , D-Hartford, along with three Wethersfield legislators - Rep. Tony Guerrera, Rep. Russell Morin and Sen. Paul Doyle - said the proposal would violate a conservation easement that bans the clearing of trees in the area.

