Legislators Oppose Plan to Cut Trees Near Brainard Airport
Lawmakers from Hartford and Wethersfield are denouncing a plan to trim 30 acres of trees on the banks of the Connecticut River, a move meant to enhance visibility for pilots at Brainard Airport. Sen. John Fonfara , D-Hartford, along with three Wethersfield legislators - Rep. Tony Guerrera, Rep. Russell Morin and Sen. Paul Doyle - said the proposal would violate a conservation easement that bans the clearing of trees in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Henry
|1,527,088
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|28 min
|cpeter1313
|314,093
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Thu
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|May 3
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC