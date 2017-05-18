Lawmakers urged to help crumbling foundation homeowners

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Regional officials are reminding state lawmakers it's urgent this session to provide assistance to eastern and central Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations. Both the executive director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments and chairman of a CRCOG committee studying the issue are scheduled to appear Monday at the Legislative Office Building to call on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.