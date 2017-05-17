Katy Perry Coming To Mohegan In September
Katy Perry performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Logic performs at Mohegan on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Julia
|1,532,594
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|SharkHunter
|325
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|May 15
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|May 12
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC