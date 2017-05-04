Judge Dismisses Child Endangerment Charge Against Former Hartford School Administrator
Eduardo Genao walks into Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday morning to be arraigned. Genao is a former Hartford school administrator who is charged with risk of Injury of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 min
|Truth is might
|314,064
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Quirky
|1,525,827
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|6 hr
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Ashton
|21
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC