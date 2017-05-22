Huntington School principal the latest to announce departure from Norwich school system
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – Samuel Huntington School Principal Siobhan O'Connor became the third Norwich Public Schools administrator to announce her departure at the end of this school year, citing a need to be closer to her family in the Hartford area. O'Connor will become principal of the Hillcrest School in Wethersfield July 1. O'Connor said Monday the sole motivation for the move was to be closer to her family, including two middle-school aged children, and avoid the long commute each day.
