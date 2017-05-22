Huntington School principal the lates...

Huntington School principal the latest to announce departure from Norwich school system

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – Samuel Huntington School Principal Siobhan O'Connor became the third Norwich Public Schools administrator to announce her departure at the end of this school year, citing a need to be closer to her family in the Hartford area. O'Connor will become principal of the Hillcrest School in Wethersfield July 1. O'Connor said Monday the sole motivation for the move was to be closer to her family, including two middle-school aged children, and avoid the long commute each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,534,375
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 314,305
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... 13 hr Gavone 7
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) May 20 jowls humaway 71,287
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 19 Spotted Girl 95
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC