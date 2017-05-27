Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Hartford LGBT Film Fest
In its 30 years, the Connecticut LGBT Film Festival has shown scores of documentaries, usually profiles of famous LGBT men and women, tragic stories about AIDS and stories about 20th- and 21st-century gay rights activists, who worked in atmospheres of suppression and intolerance. "Before Homosexuals" - one of the films in this year's nine-day festival, which runs June 2 to 10 mostly at Cinestudio in Hartford - is an interesting anomaly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,534,916
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ffj
|314,323
|B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Maurice Sandloff
|3
|B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut
|4 hr
|Maurice Sandloff
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,288
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Mon
|Gavone
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC