Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Close...

Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Hartford LGBT Film Fest

In its 30 years, the Connecticut LGBT Film Festival has shown scores of documentaries, usually profiles of famous LGBT men and women, tragic stories about AIDS and stories about 20th- and 21st-century gay rights activists, who worked in atmospheres of suppression and intolerance. "Before Homosexuals" - one of the films in this year's nine-day festival, which runs June 2 to 10 mostly at Cinestudio in Hartford - is an interesting anomaly.

