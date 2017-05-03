Helping Hartford a Priority for Malloy During Budget Talks

Included in the spending plan was a $49 million hole which Mayor Luke Bronin has said would need to be filled by virtue of a partnership with the state, corporations based in Hartford, and possibly even non-profit organizations. Gov. Dannel Malloy, during and event in Hartford's North End neighborhood, stopped short of guaranteeing such money would be sent to Hartford, much less available given current shortfalls, but said the state has to use the budget negotiations as an opportunity to find ways to help cities like Hartford.

