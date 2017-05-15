'He Looks Like He's Dying': Mother Fa...

'He Looks Like He's Dying': Mother Faces Manslaughter In Death Of Malnourished Teen

Hartford resident Katiria Vanessa Tirado called 911 on Feb. 14 to report that her 17-year-old son was vomiting and had a bulging stomach. Her son, Matthew, later died and Tirado was charged with cruelty to persons after police said her son weighed 84 lbs.

